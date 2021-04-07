Legacy of Jupiter: Netflix’s hero series received trailer

On Wednesday (7), Netflix released the first trailer for The Legacy of Jupiter, a new series of heroes that will be released on May 7. The production is adapted from homonymous comic books by writer Mark Millar, which started to be released in 2013.

The streaming company has already released the series synopsis. “The first generation of these superheroes kept the world safe for almost a century. But will your children be able to carry that legacy? ”, Says the official description of the show.

The cast will have names like Josh Duhamel, Ben Daniels, Leslie Bibb, Ian Quinlan, Elena Kampouris and Andrew Horton.

Millar said the series will feature elements from films like The Avengers, Godfather 2 and 2001: A Space Odyssey. Season 1 of The Legacy of Jupiter is scheduled to premiere on Netflix with 8 episodes.