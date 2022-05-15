Legacies: What we all suspected of the finale despite the abrupt cancellation

Legacies premiered its season 4 in October 2021. The prequel series of The Vampire Diaries, has remained on the air with the episodes of the fourth installment, narrating the transition of Hope Mikaelson (Danielle Rose Rusell) as she transforms into Tribid. Without a doubt, the most recent episodes of the vampire drama have been some of the most important in all of history, but unfortunately it is coming to an end.

The broadcast network The CW left fans of Legacies dismayed, when this week it announced the abrupt cancellation after 4 seasons. Viewers expected this Thursday, May 12, the broadcast of the 18th episode, with an end scheduled for the 26th. However, it was later learned that the deliveries were postponed to appear on the screen from June 2 until the conclusion on the 16th.

This is the worst news fans of The Vampire Diaries franchise have received in 13 years, since the series about brothers Stefan and Damon Salvatore first aired. With the cancellation of Legacies, the continuity of the stories of the universe created by Julie Plec, who spoke out this week after The CW’s decision, was interrupted.

It turns out that the delay in airing the final three episodes of Legacies season 4 is due to the reworking of the concluding story. This means that viewers of the vampire drama probably won’t be left unsatisfied with the narrative closure of each of the characters that made life on the hit show. This was confirmed by Julie Plec herself.

Amid the devastating news about her abrupt departure from the screen, Legacies is predicted to have a proper close for Hope Mikaelson’s story. This was made clear by Julie Plec through a statement shared on the social network twitter, where she also referred to her two programs including the drama Roswell, New Mexico, which was also canceled.

“Mark Pedowitz [and] his team at The CW had the class [and also the] grace to warn shows that they might not survive, even if The CW wanted them… Because of that, the season finales of both shows were carefully crafted. elaborated to also work as series endings”.

Fortunately, The CW warned the production in advance that both Legacies and Roswell, New Mexico would be in the bubble while they waited for the decision. In the case of Legacies, the ending could work as more than just a conclusion, taking into account the closing of an era that dates back to the beginning of The Vampire Diaries. A universe that has been part of The CW for thirteen years.