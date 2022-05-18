Legacies: The real-life tragedy that inspired Julie Plec to create the spin-off

Legacies, the drama spin-off from The Originals and The Vampire Diaries universe, premiered its fourth season in October last year and is now heading towards the end of the story that follows Hope Mikaelson, with a concluding episode scheduled to air on May 16 through The CW broadcast network. The series was canceled in recent days and hopefully it will have a proper closure. The next episode of Legacies season 4 will air on June 2 after the short hiatus.

In Legacies, Hope is the daughter of The Originals main character Klaus Mikaelson and Hayley Marshall. The series was canceled by The CW and Julie Plec took to social media to express her feelings regarding parting from The Vampire Diaries universe, after bringing her fascinating supernatural stories to her fans’ screens. .

Recall that The Vampire Diaries premiered in 2009 and after four years the first spin-off series The Originals aired. Later in 2018, The CW ordered the third spin-off Legacies just as its predecessor was coming to an end after its fifth season. For Julie Plec and the fans, what was shown on the screen was never enough and that was a sign of the enormous success of the programs inspired by this universe.

Following the cancellation of Legacies, the devastating news sparked a reaction from its creator Julie Plec. The executive producer behind The Vampire Diaries universe, shared her feelings about The CW’s decision while also taking advantage of the moment to reveal the real-life fact that inspired her to create the recently canceled fictional series, Vampires, Werewolves. and witches.

“A toast to the fallen and the fans who have to say goodbye,” Julie Plec shared. “To my beloved legacies: After the Parkland shooting, I decided I wanted to tell a story about the young heroes who would save us from ourselves. Good kids living on the fringes who were ultimately the heroes of all of history.”

Julie Plec inspired the story of Legacies based on the 2018 tragedy at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Back then, a 19-year-old named Nikolas Cruz carried a gun and killed 17 students and injured 17 others inside the educational facility. It was a tragedy that attracted the attention of the media and also that of Julie Plec to develop the successful series.

The series will come to a satisfying conclusion, Julie Plec admitted over the weekend as viewers feared Legacies would come to an end with an inappropriate close. As previously reported, The CW gave advance notice of the possible cancellation, in order for the production team to rewrite the final part of Hope Mikaelson’s story.