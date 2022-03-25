Legacies Temporada 4: Los 4 personajes de The Vampire Diaries que regresan al drama

Legacies, the spin-off of The Vampire Diaries and The Originals that airs weekly on The CW, has just added four familiar faces to the cast of an upcoming season four episode. of supernatural horror dramas.

Fans of The Vampire Diaries universe will once again see Marcel Gerald (Charles Michael Davis) and Kol Mikaelson (Nathaniel Buzolic), who will first appear in the legacies spin-off series, which follows Hope Mikaelson (Danielle Rose Rusell). They will be joined by Rebekah Mikaelson (Claire Holt) and Freya Mikaelson (Riley Voelkel), as reported by TVLine.

Legacies season 4 episode 15 will have a family reunion. The Mikaelsons along with Gerald will appear in the installment of the drama that will air on Friday, April 15 in its regular time slot at 9/8c on The CW, and is entitled “Everything That Can Be Lost May Also Be Found”, which could be a reference to Hope’s humanity.

According to The CW’s official synopsis, in Legacies episode 15, Hope is still in turmoil and struggling against her humanity, causing her to see the people who mean the most to her: Rebekah, Marcel, Kol and Freya. . While Kaleb wants to introduce Cleo to her world, including those who had the most profound influence on her path. Meanwhile, Lizzie devises a plan to endear someone to her.

Legacies fans will always be watching for the return of some characters from The Vampire Diaries and Ther Originals. Brett Matthews, showrunner of Legacies has reiterated on several occasions that all members of the Mikaelson family have their doors open in the successful spin-off of The CW. And if it weren’t for the global health crisis, the visits on the show would be done more frequently.

The showrunner added that covid-19 makes scheduling these visits difficult, but shared that if the actors cannot travel from New Orleans, the production will go to them, in order to keep Hope and the students from the Salvatore school connected. As of yet, The CW has not renewed Legacies for a fifth installment, but a statement is expected in the near future.