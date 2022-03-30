Legacies Season 4: photo confirms that 2 characters from “The Ancients” will appear in the drama

“Legacies” returned in late February with the second half of season 4 on the CW. There’s so much going on in the supernatural drama, which is a sequel to The Vampire Diaries and Primordial, and fans are very excited to welcome two characters from the same universe back to their screens.

Marcel Gerald and Rebecca Michaelson of “The Original” will return to the “Vampire Diaries” universe when they appear on the “Legacies” episode, which airs April 14 on the CW in its regular Thursday timeslot at 9 p.m./8c, the moment when Charles Michael Davis and Claire Holt reprise their roles.

This is the first time Marcel Gerard has appeared in Legacies, and he is one of the fan favorites who will always be welcome. The character appears alongside Rebecca Michaelson in TVLine’s exclusive first promotional photo from episode 4 of the 15th season of the series starring Danielle Rose Russell as Hope Michaelson.

It is important to note that Marcel and Rebecca have not been seen together since 2018 in the TV series “Primordial”. Nathaniel Buzolic as Col Michaelson and Riley Voelkel as Freya Michaelson will also appear on The CW series alongside Davis and Holt, as reported last week after Thursday’s broadcast.

Let’s remember that in “Primordial” Marcel and Rebecca planned to get married after she took the medicine. It is currently known that the characters will appear in Hope’s vision in the next episode of Legacies, but it would be interesting to see if they finally close their arch in the sequel.

According to the official synopsis of the fifteenth episode of the 4th season of “Legacies”, Hope is still in turmoil and struggling with her humanity, forcing her to see the people who mean the most to her: Rebecca, Marcel, Kol and Freya. This is the second time Claire Holt appears in season 4 of Legacieswhen her character is still a vampire.