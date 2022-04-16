Legacies Season 4: Episode 15 said goodbye to this character from The Originals

Legacies, the vampire drama from The CW broadcast network, aired this week with episode 15 of season 4, while many fans of the series that follows Hope Mikaelson (Danielle Rose Russell) are eagerly awaiting a renewal and the continuation of the story. Finally, this week viewers were treated to a family reunion, while also saying goodbye to one of The Originals’ most important characters. (Spoilers for episode 15)

Before the airing of Legacies season 4 episode 15, the official promotion shared by The CW revealed that Rebekah, Freya, Kol and Marcel, four of the characters that appeared in The Originals, would arrive at the spin-off for a special meeting. with Hope Mikaelson, the daughter of Klaus, who was played by Joseph Morgan in the series on which the show is inspired and which culminated in 2018.

With last Thursday’s installment, Legacies fans flocked to New Orleans to see the Mikaelson family reunited. Hope met all of Klaus’s living siblings; And while viewers have been waiting for some time for this fascinating crossover with the vampire drama that premiered almost a decade ago, The CW series offered a totally emotional episode that hit everyone’s heart.

Fans of The Originals, throughout Legacies season 4 episode 15, were practically invited to Klaus Mikaelson’s funeral, as his ashes were placed in an urn alongside his iconic necklace. And it wasn’t another character but Hope, who was given the honor of choosing her father’s resting place. With this, the universe of The Vampires Diaries said goodbye to Klaus.

With this reunion and Marcel and Kol’s first appearance after so long absent from Julie Plec’s vampire universe, Legacies this week delivered one of the most harrowing episodes in four seasons. A story that undoubtedly helped Hope finish fighting her humanity.

With episode 15, Legacies achieved the highest ratings of the entire season 4. Currently, many fans of the supernatural series are worried about the silence about its renewal, and therefore hope that before the current installment comes to an end , The CW decides to give the green light so that viewers receive on their screens another installment with more stories about Hope, the daughter of Klaus Mikaelson, now turned into Tribid.