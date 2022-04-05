Legacies Season 4: End of Hope could be close with the arrival of a new character

Legacies, the supernatural suspense fiction drama derived from The Vampire Diaries and The Originals that airs on The CW with its season 4, will be welcoming some faces familiar to fans in the next few episodes. fans of The Vampire Diaries and The Originals series, but also a newcomer who poses a danger to Hope Mikaelson (Danielle Rose Rusell).

Legacies fans get ready to welcome Marcel Gerard and Rebekah Mikaelson in an upcoming episode of The CW’s vampire drama, while Kol and Freya Mikaelson will also be making a major appearance, which will tie in with the changes it’s been undergoing. Hope.

However, Legacies Season 4 will also feature a face that will enter the scene in the episode that will air this week. According to a report from Deadline, Luke Mitchell will recur on The CW series as Ken, an evil god who has returned to defeat Hope, the world’s only tribrid, and reclaim his title as the world’s most powerful being. world.

In the season 4 episode of Legacies, titled ‘In and Out,’ The CW reveals that the Super Squad is coming together to test their skills, with the help of Vardemus (guest star Alexis Denisoff). Hope experiences some vivid dreams that give her mixed emotions. And meanwhile, Landon (Aria Shahghasemi) continues on his quest for peace.

The fourth installment may be one of the darkest Legacies has shown to date, but many are wondering if this malevolent God will truly defeat Hope when The Originals spin-off returns to screens on Thursday in primetime via on The CW on April 7.

In addition to Danielle Rose Russell, Legacies Season 4 also stars Matthew Davis, Jenny Boyd, Quincy Fouse, Chris Lee, Ben Levin, Leo Howard, and Omono Okojie. For his part, Luke Mitchell is known for starring in The CW’s The Tomorrow People and The Republic of Sarah. His other television credits include Blindspot, The Code and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.