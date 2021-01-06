Legacies Season 3: See what to expect from Episodes

New images of Legacies season 3 have recently been released, which opens on January 21, 2021 on The CW. In them, you can feel a little of the atmosphere that comes around with the new episodes.

The 3×1 episode was titled “We’re Not Worthy”. “In order to control some urgencies at school, Alaric (Matthew Davis) sends some students off campus at first,” says the official synopsis of the premiere.

“When a medieval monster arrives proposing a challenge, students need to fight to guess which one could be a worthy opponent,” adds the description.

Certainly the new conflicts seem to be quite interesting, but they don’t reveal much about the difficult situation that Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) and Landon (Aria Shahghasemi) faced at the end of the second season of the series, do they?

To recap, the end of the last season was shown on March 26, 2020. As much as the impasse put two characters in a precarious situation, it worked very well to keep fans anxious for its conclusion that can only be seen now.