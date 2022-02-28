Legacies: To make Legacies fans even more excited about what’s to come in Season 4 of the series, The CW released a brand new promo, containing exclusive footage from the next episode.

The one entitled “Follow the Sound of My Voice” (Follow the sound of my voice, a literal translation) will be set partially in a kind of circus with sinister attractions, in which new characters will interact with the cast of the production.

You can watch the full promo right below!

According to the official synopsis released by the network, Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) and Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) will be together in this macabre environment, closely following how some things happen.

Also, at the Salvatore School, something unusual seems to happen, letting students speak their minds unfiltered. For that reason, Jed (Ben Levin) reveals a dark secret and Cleo (Omono Okojie) tries to protect everything that is kept with her.

The cast also includes Aria Shahghasemi, Quincy Fouse, Chris Lee, Leo Howard, Courtney Bandeko and Matthew Davis as Alaric Saltzman.

So stay tuned and be sure to check it out! The 4×11 episode of Legacies will air next Thursday (3) on The CW.