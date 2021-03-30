The next episode of Legacies will feature the invasion of several monsters very similar to those seen in the movie Gremlins, released in 1984.

According to the preview recently released by The CW, the 3×9 episode will feature the Salvatore School squad facing off against a monster that directly honors the cute and troubled mogwai Gizmo.

However, the one titled “Do All Malivore Monsters Provide This Level of Emotional Insight?” (All Malivore Monsters Provide This Level of Emotional Perception ?, in a free translation) will be aired on April 8 by the broadcaster, marking another hiatus in the series’ broadcast.

Check out the full preview:

Legacies: How dangerous are the new monsters in the series?

Through the images released, it is possible to see Landon (Aria Shahghasemi) calling the creature “the cutest monster ever seen”, while Cleo (Omono Okojie) keeps an eye on the new species to try to identify any possible danger.

Although the true intentions of the malivore monster are still unknown to the public, the character in question takes the opportunity to note, during the preview of the preview, that the little creature seems to be trying to create an emotional barrier between Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) and Lizzie ( Jenny Boyd).

Last week, the audience saw tension build between Hope and Lizzie. When Hope tried to save Landon in a dangerous way, she ended up provoking the wrath of Lizzie, who promised never to help her in any way again.

Regarding the insertion of the tribute to the Gremlins, it is worth remembering that HBO Max – a streaming service from WarnerMedia, the company responsible for The CW – will produce a series remake for the classic film.

So don’t miss it! A new episode of Legacies will air on April 8.