In the last episode of Legacies, Hope Mikaelson (Danielle Rose Russell) saw her boyfriend, Landon (Aria Shahghasemi), disappear shortly after having her first time with him.

In the next week of the series, Alaric convinces the hybrid to resort to the therapy box. There, Hope is trapped in a game that resembles a horror movie and is set in a summer camp.

In the promo for the 3×5 episode, which would have been the first of the season, it is possible to see Hope charging Alaric about the search to find Landon.

Check out the full preview below:

Hope tries to understand what happened to Landon

In the video, Hope tries to understand what happened to Landon, and the box seems to have some role in the search for that answer. Hope says “Ready player one”, a reference to the book Player No. 1. However, what she will find in this game is still a mystery.

The therapy box has been used previously with other characters. However, surprisingly, they will not participate in the arc this time.

Meanwhile, Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) tries to spend time with MG (Quincy Fouse). However, her plans do not happen as she expected. The fans had been waiting for this interaction for a long time, since, from the beginning, MG liked Lizzie, however, the blonde did not return her feelings until now.