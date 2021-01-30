The third season of Legacies, spin-off of The Vampire Diaries and The Originals, continues to explore the boundaries between good and evil. In addition, the new episode proved that, as its title says, “Goodbyes Sure by Suck” (or “Goodbye are a drug”).

Check out the full recap below!

More details of the 3×2 episode of Legacies

The highlight of the episode was Rafael’s story. While he laughed at Landon for believing he was a descendant of King Arthur, his body began to betray him. He started coughing and pouring out black goo. That is, the same symptom that preceded Chad’s death in the first episode of the new season.

As much as the Salvatore School tried hard to save him, we already knew that Rafael had only a few days to live.

In an emotional farewell, he tells Hope that he is not afraid to die. For him, there are several versions of paradise and his will be your best day in an infinite loop. As if it were not enough to cry, he says that his best day was with all the people he loved.

In addition, Rafael also promised to enjoy every moment he still had. In fact, a comet was hovering over them and he intended to watch the phenomenon. So Hope had an idea. And, if you’ve watched The Vampire Diaries and remember Bonnie’s antics, you may already know what it is!

It uses the energy of the comet to transport it to an alternative reality that functions as a prison. This reality follows the molds he described from paradise – that is, it is his best day. Although it is a prison, Hope says that someone is only in prison if he is alone. Then, his mother and father join him in this alternate universe. In fact, the decision was not so difficult, since the alleged prison has no full moons!

While the Legacies character’s farewell was exciting (after all, Rafael was one of the original characters in the series), this may not have been his last episode. That’s because, as we’ve seen before, these alternative worlds don’t usually last forever. So, we can only wait to know what will happen to him in the future!

So, what do you think about Legacies season 3? Leave your comment in the space below!