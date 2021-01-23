With the showing of the debut episode of the third season of Legacies, The CW released a very interesting preview for the next episode of the series. From what was shown in the images, in a few seconds, the audience will see major twists and turns soon.

Titled “Goodbye Sure Do Suck”, the 3×2 episode will address some conflicts involving the super squad, which ends up getting some devastating information about one of its members. In addition, Alaric Saltzman (Matthew Davis) seeks help from Sheriff Mac (Bianca Kajlich) to resolve some very important issues.

Directed by Eric Dean Seaton, with a script signed by Benjamin Raab and Deric A. Hughes, the second episode of Legacies season 3 will air next week, on January 28th.

Check out the full preview:

Learn more about The CW’s Legacies season 3

Developed by Julie Plec and Brett Matthews directly for The CW, Legacies is a spin-off of The Originals, which in turn is a derivative work of The Vampire Diaries, both also shown by the broadcaster. However, the plot revolves around a new generation of supernatural beings, coming from the family of characters already known, being set in the Salvatore School.

The third season of the series has been calling attention to the possibility of solving some of the mysteries previously presented. In fact, Brett Matthews said in a recent interview that the next episodes will address the consequences of using black magic, seen in Season 2, by Josie Saltzman (Kaylee Bryant).

In addition, Matthews also revealed that several monsters will continue to appear in the series, as it is a recurring element quite pertinent to the narrative. That way, the audience can expect great emotions that are likely to come around.

The Legacies 3×2 episode will air next Thursday (28th) on The CW.