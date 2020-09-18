Left 4 Dead 2, a pack in September after 11 years

Even 11 years after the release of Left 4 Dead 2, its fan base remains firm and strong, to the point that the new expansion, The Last Stand, was not developed by Valve, but by 30 members of the gaming community with “ blessing ”and support from the developer. Check out the update video below:

Being a work of about 11 months, the content was inspired by a survival scenario of the first game, but that did not appear in the second, and will bring 30 new achievements, two mutations, several corrections and other news through a free DLC .

According to the title’s official website, the expansion is at a time when “many years have passed since the first infection. The radio is silent, no sign of life, nothing but empty hopes … CEDA will not save us. But there is a chance! Some brave souls continued to fight against all odds, and soon we can all benefit from their resilience. ”

The Last Stand will be available free of charge from September 24th on PC.

So, did you like the news? Are you excited to play? Tell us in the comments section!




