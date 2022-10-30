Leeds are ahead of Liverpool in alarming statistics, but the Premier League record sums up the defeats

While the fact that Leeds beat Liverpool by one extra player on Saturday may be cause for concern, another key statistic from Anfield better explains the 2-1 defeat.

After the last defeat of the Reds in the Premier League, much has been made of the running statistics published during the Sky Sports report.

Leeds covered 122 km in over 90 minutes at Anfield, while Liverpool covered 111 km.

This means that, on average, Leeds ran 1 km more than every Liverpool player, which made many doubt the desire and energy of Klopp’s team.

But this statistic can be explained, at least to some extent, by the fact that the hosts had 69 percent possession of the ball, with 921 touches against Leeds’ 556, according to WhoScored.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND – Saturday, October 29, 2022: Andy Robertson of Liverpool (right) challenges Jack Harrison of Leeds United during the English Premier League match between Liverpool and Leeds United at Anfield.

It goes without saying that Jesse Marsh’s team will run more, given that they were chasing the ball all the time, and Klopp bemoaned Liverpool’s inability to control the game in his post-match interviews.

“The boys tried, really tried,” he told Sky Sports.

“We had a lot of possession, we obviously had big chances that we had to take advantage of.”

In fact, the efforts of Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meler offer more explanations for the fact that the Reds could not add to the fact that Mohamed Salah equalized in the first half.

The Frenchman made a total of nine saves on Saturday night, more than any other goalkeeper in Premier League games this season:

Seven of those saves came in the last 30 minutes, when Liverpool increased the pressure on their opponents, and players like Darwin Nunez and Roberto Firmino had great opportunities to score.

In the last half hour, the hosts have struck 15 shots at the opponent’s goal to four, seven of them hit the target and blocked four more.

The energy drain played a role in their wastefulness, which was evident when Firmino failed to properly execute a left-footed kick, but Melier’s heroism cannot be underestimated when analyzing the result.