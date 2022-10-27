Lee Seo Jin, Kwak Sun Young, Joo Hyun Young, And More Make The Perfect Team With One Shared Goal In Poster For “Call My Agent!” Remake

The upcoming tvN “Call My Agent!” remake has unveiled a new poster of the band!

Starring Lee So-jin, Kwak Song-yeon, Seo Hyun-woo and Joo Hyun-yeon. “Survive as a celebrity manager” (literal translation) is a remake of the popular French TV series “Call my Agent!” in which the fierce struggle of leading stars and their managers is realistically and wittily depicted.

The tvN remake will broadcast a narrative including episodes suitable for Korea, demonstrating how professional managers working with leading Korean stars inevitably become amateurs in their own lives as they navigate work, love and ambition.

A newly released group poster depicts hardworking Method Entertainment employees. The focus is on Method CEO Ma Tae Oh (Lee So Jin), who is a reliable pillar of the agency. To his right are team leaders Jung Jae-in (Kwak Song-yong) and Kim Jun-dong (Seo Hyun-woo), who have a close relationship with Ma Tae-O. Next to them is Seo Hyun-joo (Joo Hyun-yong), the new manager of Method Entertainment, full of passion, energy and positive light.

They were joined by other well-known figures of Method Entertainment, including Shim Myung-ae (Shim Seo-yeon), the godmother and honorary director of the agency, and Yoo Eun-soo (Kim Guk-hee), the general manager. Choi Jin Hyuk (Kim Tae Oh) is a marketing manager, and Kang Hee Sung (Hwang Se On) works in the information department of Method, dreaming of becoming an actress herself. In addition, field manager Choi Won Jae (Choi Yong Gyu) will add even more colors and personality to an interesting plot.

Although all these characters are unique, they have one thing in common: they will do anything to make their actor the main character. Their passion and desire to devote their whole life to making their stars shine will receive the warm support of the audience.

The producers shared: “All nine main characters of Method Entertainment have been revealed. You can feel incredible pleasure in their ensemble if you follow their struggle to do something for their actors, and the hidden connections between the nine characters.”

The premiere of tvN’s “Survive as a Celebrity” series will take place on November 7 at 22:30 Korean time. and you can watch the teaser here!