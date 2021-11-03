Lee Min Ho: Where Was The Korean Drama Actor Born?

Actor Lee Min Ho Is The Consensual Son Of A Major Town In South Korea, Where Was He Born?

Lee Min Ho was born in one of the most beautiful and important neighborhoods in the city of Seoul, he knows more about the town that saw him grow up, a little about its tourist attractions and more.

Lee Min Ho is not only the favorite of international fans, he is also a favorite of the South Korean public, especially the neighborhood where he hails from, right on the banks of the Han River.

Where was Lee Min Ho born? The district of the city of Seoul where the star grew up is one of the most visited by tourists, not only for its natural attractions, but also for its fun activities.

THE DISTRICT AND NEIGHBORHOOD IN WHICH LEE MIN HO WAS BORN, DO YOU KNOW?

Lee Min Ho was born in Dongjakgu, one of the 25 districts of Seoul, exactly in the Heukseokdong neighborhood, a place famous for its proximity to the Han River and also for being one of the most popular in the city.

Just to give you an idea, in this neighborhood you will find the Noryangjin fish and seafood market, Boramae Park, the statue of peace and other places to visit during your stay in the country.

WHERE DOES LEE MIN HO CURRENTLY LIVE? IT IS NOT THE SAME NEIGHBORHOOD WHERE HE WAS BORN

Currently, the protagonist of Boys Over Flowers lives in an apartment in Mark Hills, one of the most expensive luxury housing complexes in the Korean capital, each property is believed to be priced from 2.5 to 3.7 million dollars.