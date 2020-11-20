Lee Min Ho: What to wonder about his popular characters

Lee Min Ho is a huge Hallyu star thanks to Korean entertainment, but there are stories you didn’t know about his career.

Famous for his lead role in the F4, the Korean actor has managed to build a great career for 9 years thanks to dramas such as “City Hunter”, “Boys over Flowers”, “Personal Taste” and the most recent “The King Eternal Monarch” , which marked his return to acting after being absent for nearly two years due to his military service.

Lee Min Ho has won the hearts of fans with his various characters, he is currently enlisting his new international project: “Pachinko”, the new movie produced by Apple TV. The Korean star’s talent developed thanks to his studies at Konkuk University, where he majored in Cinematic Art.

Currently, he works under the MYM Entertainment agency and his fans hope to see him on the screen again, as Lee Min Ho’s name is synonymous with success, as he is a brand known to all drama fans. If you want to know more about the actor or discover secrets of his career, we leave you a list of curiosities about his characters and some of his Korean series that he has starred in.

CURIOSITIES OF LEE MIN HO’S DRAMAS

Boys Over Flowers

Despite being one of his most famous characters, he found out that he was accepted into the audition while reading the newspaper

The recording of the end suffered, because in New Caledonia it was very hot

The cast never wanted to sleep with him, as he talks in his sleep or moves a lot

His fame was so great that fans used to call him Gu Jun Pyo and he had to record a video to clarify that he was Lee Min Ho

Almost does not accept the role

Kibum has become one of his great friends

Personal Taste

He shot one of the most embarrassing scenes when his character got sick to his stomach

His partner in the drama, Son Ye In admitted that he is a good kisser

The Heirs

He improvised one of the kisses between the leading couple by order of the director

The first kiss between Kim Tan and Cha Eunsang’s characters took more than 3 hours to shoot

City hunter

He promoted his fame to countries like China and Japan

He had to lose several kilos of weight and trained martial arts for his character

After finishing the filming of the drama, he confirmed his relationship with actress Park Min Young, they lasted 6 months



