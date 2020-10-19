Lee Min Ho to star in Apple TV movie Pachinko

Lee Min Ho will return to the screen but in a very particular way. The actor will work with Apple TV + on a movie and we will tell you what the story is about.

Projects for Lee Min Ho continue to appear thanks to his talents and the recognition of this drama star around the world. Apple TV + is aware of this and has offered him a role in the upcoming film Pachinko.

The film will be based on a book of the same name written by Lee Min Ji and published in 2017 where he recounts what life was like for Korean citizens who lived in the Japanese country during the time known as the Japanese Empire.

The plot of the book and the film introduces us to a Korean family that moves to Japan in the middle of the Japanese occupation, therefore, they must face a new environment where they are well received, facing racism and being stereotyped.

THE CHANGE PACHINKO AND LEE MIN HO COULD MAKE FOR APPLE TV +

In addition to film and television productions, Lee Min Ho has been part of filming with other types of platforms, as in the case of Line. Pachinko will be an Apple TV + production, which could mark the site’s entry into the South Korean market.

Since Apple TV + is not currently working within South Korea, many people have pointed out the possibility of Pachinko marking the platform’s premiere in the country, and having Lee Min Ho in the movie would ensure sufficient interest in the film. draft.

Take a look at all the Korean dramas and movies Lee Min Ho has filmed throughout his career.



