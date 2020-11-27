Lee Min Ho shows his adorable side with Choco

The Korean drama star gave a glimpse of how he has fun playing with Choco, revealing how cute they look while together.

Lee Min Ho’s activity on social media does not stop, the actor has started with some projects and also keeps in touch with his followers by showing them how he spends his time. He and his pet starred in an adorable moment that stole the hearts of fans and added points to the good personality of this celeb.

Recently, Lee Min Ho Films took us on a trip through the mountains through a video posted on his YouTube account. Like the protagonist of Legend Of The Blue Sea, Choco shone in the shots for the clip, but this was not the only sign of the good connection between the two.

LEE MIN HO PLAYS WITH CHOCO ON THE STREETS OF KOREA

The one born in 1987 shared new photographs on his Instagram account where he appears with his adorable pet, the first image shows us the actor bending his knees a little to get closer to Choco, who is sitting in front of him and remains attentive to the indication of your owner.

The second photograph is of Lee Min Ho holding his pet in his arms and revealing the red bow that Choco wears around his neck.

The images could be part of a new project of the actor, since in one of the images we can see several people around him and someone fixing his hair.

