Lee Min Ho shares what he looks like when he wakes up

Lee Min Ho reveals a new video on his YouTube channel and surprises his fans by sharing what a normal work day is like for the actor.

The Korean drama star rose to fame thanks to the story of “Boys Over Flowerrs”, since then he has established himself as one of the most popular figures in Korean entertainment and his success is not only limited to the small screen, but also to platforms such as YouTube, since he opened his channel for a while and shares various vlogs that his fans fall in love with.

In a new episode on the Leeminho Film channel, the Korean actor shared a new video that was shot last fall. Despite being a famous idol, he has responsibilities to fulfill, but it seems that like many, he is a person who suffers when he wakes up, since his routine begins at 4 in the morning.

Lee Min Ho was surprised by his manager during the early morning, the actor had a schedule to fulfill to shoot some morning scenes, but he had a hard time getting out of bed, like you on any day that you don’t want to leave your warm and comfortable place. Fans got to know more about his personal and professional life, this is how the Hallyu star lives his daily routine.

LEE MIN HO LOVES HIS FANS WITH HIS MORNING LOOK

The camera managed to record Lee Min Ho in his lazy state, the idol was sleeping in a sweatshirt and did not show his sleepy face, so his image when waking up is a secret from his fans, he also joked about not wearing pajama pants and he refused to get out of bed. LOL

After dressing appropriately, Lee Min Ho transformed from a sleepy boy to a stylish drama actor, wearing a mustard trench coat, a high-necked shirt, and glasses, although he regretted the temperature outside, the sun hadn’t even risen when He had to leave his apartment, but his faithful pet Choco accompanied him on his work day, although he had not been able to see her in 3 days.

Lee Min Ho’s video continues his road trip, until he reaches where the locations were. He had breakfast with the cast, took a walk in the park with Choco and took the opportunity to capture the beauty of autumn, with its orange and brown hues, on a postcard. Without a doubt, the actor’s routine begins very early.

Lee Min Ho rose to fame in his acting career after starring in Boys Over Flowers, a youth romance drama, but you can also discover other stories recommended by the cast of the series.



