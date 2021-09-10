Lee Min Ho Reveals The Downside Of Being Gu Jun Pyo in BOF

One of the characters that left their mark in the dramas is Gu Jun Pyo from Boys Over Flowers, what was the bitter experience that Lee Min Ho left?

Following the success of the drama Boys Over Flowers, Lee Min Ho became one of the most popular actors in the industry with his epic role as heir Gu Jun Pyo, although not everything was perfect for the star.

One of the Korean dramas that will never go out of style is Boys Over Flowers, the Korean version inspired by the manga and anime Hana Yori Dango was positioned as the favorite production.

Boys Over Flowers’ Gu Jun Pyo marked a turning point in Lee Min Ho’s career, his portrayal of the whimsical and charismatic heir to the Shinhwa group and the leader of the F4 club stayed at the heart of MINOZ.

Although the project in which he shared a set with Goo Hye Sun is a classic, being Gu Jun Pyo brought some problems for Lee Min Ho, especially with the viewers he ran into on the street.

LEE MIN HO CONFESSED THAT HIS IMAGE WAS AFFECTED AFTER BEING GU JUN PYO

In an interview, the protagonist of The Heirs assured that he was happy and proud with the support that international and local fans showed him with his role as Gu Jun Pyo, also because he opened many doors in the middle, his number of fans grew, but…

The negative part of playing Gu Jun Pyo in Boys Over Flowers was that the personality of his role was linked to his outside the cameras, people thought that he was a bad boy or that he enjoyed being rebellious:

People think I’m a party animal or that I’m a womanizer.

The truth is that the so-called King of Hallyu is a very homely person who only leaves the house for work, he does not like parties very much and he likes to spend his free time relaxing.