Lee Min Ho revealed how he gained the confidence to perform in patinko

In the new Apple TV+ series, we saw Lee Min Ho playing a character very different from his roles in Korean dramas, Ko Hansoo is a villain, and the actor admitted that he was inspired to play him.

Patinko continues to excite international fans, K-Drama fans have been following Lee Min Ho’s new project, and every week we learn more about this story with the release of new episodes.

From the very beginning, it was quite clear that the character that this Korean actor plays in the Apple TV Plus series is not like the boys he revived in the dramas, but although Ko Hansu is a completely different aspect in Lee’s career, Min Ho managed to successfully remove him.

Can you imagine with what confidence he did it? He shared some of the preparations and his experience in this role in Pachinko.

LEE MIN HO ESTABLISHED A CONNECTION WITH HANSOO BY READING PACHINKO STORIES

The “Heirs” actor said in an interview with DAZED that when he read Patinko’s script little by little, he managed to feel confident to bring this character to life. Lee Min Ho’s acting skills not only helped him to perform the main roles in the scenery, but also to reveal their motives.

In particular, in the case of Ko Hansu, he felt that he could understand him by identifying the reasons why he would make certain decisions, knowing the situation in which he finds himself throughout history, so he felt confident in the abilities that he would embody. .in history.

WHAT IS THE MOST IMPORTANT THING FOR LEE MIN HO WHEN DEVELOPING A CHARACTER?

This celebrity admitted that when he decides to give life to a role in dramas, films or any other production, he focuses exclusively on his acting work, he prefers not to think about whether it will be popular or not, because paying attention to emotions, who reflects on the cameras, is sure that it is it will be a job well done.

