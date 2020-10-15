Lee Min Ho makes a big announcement for all his fans

Actor Lee Min Ho took his social networks and revealed an exciting project, the protagonist of ‘The Heirs’ will join his fans more in this activity, the South Korean celebrity and a major company are working on a surprise. What is it about?

Lee Min Ho is one of the most established actors in Korean dramas, the native of the city of Seoul, he has also expanded his career to different branches of entertainment such as driving, singing and modeling.

The protagonist of ‘The King: The Eternal Monarch’ is enjoying his free time after appearing in the SBS K-drama where he shared the scene with actress Kim Go Eun.

Lee Min Ho continues to analyze new projects and through his social networks announced that he would join a popular sales company to promote a unique festival that promises to fill the artist’s fans with happiness.

LEE MIN HO WILL BE PART OF THE 11:11 LAZADA SHOPPING FESTIVAL

The ‘Boys Over Flowers’ actor shared with his more than 20 million followers on Instagram that he had become the official ambassador for Lazada, an Internet sales company that belongs to the Alibaba Group, China’s largest multinational.

Lazada and Lee Min Ho will work together on the important 11:11 Shopping Festival, a sale held every year for shoppers to buy warm clothes to mitigate the cold of winter.

So Lee Min Ho is officially part of Lazada, the actor was chosen to be the face of the project because of his elegant, charismatic, and entertaining personality. The company said he was the right person to lead the 11:11 Shopping Festival.



