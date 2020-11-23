Lee Min Ho introduces his faithful companion, meet Choco

Choco and Lee Min Ho’s connection was captured in the video of their adventure in the mountains to enjoy the fall and fresh air. The actor’s pet will steal your heart.

Lee Min Ho’s project on YouTube has had an incredible reception from fans, which has motivated the actor to continue working on new clips that reflect his style and his day to day to pamper his followers. In the most recent video, this celeb featured Choco in the shots and this canine captured the eyes of fans with his great style and good luck.

Going for a walk with Lee Min Ho must be a dream for any admirer of his work, but seeing the attention that Choco received during the trip showed that this pet is the envy of many.

LEE MIN HO AND COCO ADVENTURE THROUGH THE MOUNTAINS WITH A FASHIONIST LOOK

For the new episode of Lee Min Ho Films, the City Hunter star invited his beloved dog to be part of the best scenes. The clip takes us to incredible scenery in the mountains of South Korea, where autumn has left its mark, staining the trees in different colors and covering the paths with dry leaves.

His journey through the mountains began while the actor carried Choco in a bag to save him a bit of the hike, but in addition to comfort, the dog stood out for his unique style when wearing a coat and sunglasses.

The duo shared a wonderful day walking from one side to the other and enjoying magical settings, but they also showed their good connection throughout the journey.

