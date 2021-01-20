Lee Min Ho experienced a tense moment at Pachinko’s casting

The Korean actor starred on the cover of GQ Korea magazine and held an interview where he revealed how he went through the audition for the role of ‘Pachinko’.

In a recent interview with GQ Korea, Lee Min Ho talked about his feelings about Hansu, the main character of the drama Pachinko, one of the most ambitious and anticipated productions by fans.

‘ Pachinko ‘ is one of the most anticipated projects by drama fans around the world, Apple TV will produce the drama inspired by the novel of the same name written by Min Jin Lee.

The story will feature a luxury cast from different parts of the world such as South Korea, Japan and the United States, the same places where a large part of the 8-episode series will be filmed.

Lee Min Ho will play the protagonist Hansu , a wealthy businessman who created his fortune thanks to powerful ties with people who work in illicit businesses and are involved in organized crime.

The new role of the actor of ‘The King: Eternal Monarch’ will have a mysterious personality, he will hide many secrets, he will love with passion and until the last consequences, romance will be of great importance in the plot of ‘ Pachinko’ .

THE CHALLENGE OF LEE MIN HO AS HANSU IN THE PACHINKO DRAMA

In a recent interview with GQ Korea, Lee Min Ho shared his casting experience to land the lead role for the K-drama ‘ Pachinko’ . The actor said that appearing at the audition did not assure him of the character.

I thought it would be very embarrassing if I failed the audition and was determined to get the part

Lee Min Ho felt a lot of pressure to show his acting skills, he experienced a mixture of emotions, he lived the moment with nerves, happiness and excitement. The model is famous for his charming boy and prince charming characters, he did not hesitate to modify his image to better represent Hansu .

The ‘Boys Over Flowers’ star revealed that after learning about’ Pachinko’s story and message of determination , he started a new project on the YouTube platform, known as’ Lee Min Ho Film ‘. OMG!

