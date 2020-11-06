Lee Min Ho, Everything You Need To Know About

Learn more about Lee Min Ho, his career, personality, and hobbies over time. We tell you everything you need to know about the South Korean actor.

Thanks to the popularity of K-Dramas around the world, we have managed to meet big stars of these television productions, but among all of them Lee Min Ho is one of the most famous and he has maintained his success. There is no fan of Korean dramas who has not heard of this actor, do you think you know everything about him? Read on and find out some facts about Lee Min Ho.

Throughout his life, this actor has experimented with different facets, seeking his dreams and working for them. His talent managed to conquer the audience, but his personality has also added many points among his most loyal fans.

If you want to become an expert about Lee Min Ho, we tell you some information that you cannot lack in your knowledge.

FACTS ABOUT LEE MIN HO THAT EVERY FAN SHOULD KNOW

Lee Min Ho was born on June 22, 1987 in the capital of South Korea, he is currently 33 years old and measures 1.87.

Because his popularity is so great, he also usually works outside of South Korea, so in addition to the MYM Entertainment agency, the actor is represented by two other companies, one from China and the other from Japan.

During his childhood he pursued the dream of being a soccer player and had a talent for it, however, he suffered an injury that led him to resign. This love of sports did not remain in the past, Lee Min Ho is still a big fan of football.

Thanks to an acquaintance, he managed to enter an agency where he obtained training as an actor and model, so little by little he began to go to auditions for small roles while improving his technique.

He is good friends with actor Jung Il Woo because they have known each other since they were very young, they were involved in a car accident that left Lee Min Ho away from acting for a while.

The first time he appeared in a K-Drama was The Lost Empire in 2001, since then Lee Min Ho has acted in 17 dramas and mini-dramas of various kinds, the most recent being The King: Eternal Monarch. However, his acting debut in the 2006 Korean drama Secret Campus is considered his debut, due to the fact that in the previous cases he only had small appearances.

He has also acted in a large number of films, such as Bounty Hunters and Gangnam Blues.

Lee Min Ho’s fame got a big boost in 2009, when he played Jun Pyo on the Boys Over Flowers series. The series was very successful and was broadcast in many countries outside of Korea, causing Lee Min Ho to pique the interest of new foreign fans.

He has been the advertising face of a large number of brands and products such as chocolates, hotels, appliances, airports, skincare, cars, sportswear, and many more.

He has great affection for his family and has mentioned that if he later marries, he would like to have a home as harmonious as the one his parents created.

Lee Min Ho has a specialty at Konkuk University where he studied Film Art.

He has been one of the celebrities in charge of promoting tourism to South Korea, participating in various promotional campaigns as an ambassador.

If you are interested in horoscopes, then you will want to know that Lee Min Ho is Cancer.

Lee Min Ho’s fans go by the name Minoz, and the actor has fans around the world.

He has been awarded multiple times, either for his acting talent or for his chemistry alongside other stars.

Besides being an actor and a model, he has also experimented as a singer, Lee Min Ho released some mini albums and musical singles, several of those songs were used in his K-Dramas.

If you want to know all the series and films of Lee Min Ho, in Rex Nation we tell you a little about them.



