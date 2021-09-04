Lee Min Ho Confesses What He Does in His Spare Time When No One Sees Him

Lee Min Ho shines in the spotlight, but how does he entertain himself off set? Lee Min Ho has an outstanding acting career, but not his entire life is dedicated to work and reveals what he does while his schedule is free.

A few months ago the actor concluded with the filming of Pachinko and although he probably already has new projects in mind, at the moment his schedule is freer than while recording a drama .

Thanks to the content that Lee Min Ho shares on social networks, we know that he enjoys going out to eat, spending time with his pet and even going to explore areas in the middle of nature, but what kinds of activities keep him busy these days?

The protagonist of The Heirs had an interview with Esquire Korea and that is how he shared what he does while he is away from the set, that is, during the time that he is only for himself and not surrounded by a large number of people.

This Korean actor confessed that due to the current situation around the world he usually stays at home and quarantines himself, but to prove that he enjoys resting at home, he admitted that he feels that this way time passes more Quick.

THE PERSON LEE MIN HO TRUSTS THE MOST COULD BE HIMSELF

Answering another of his interview questions, Lee Min Ho confessed that he considers himself the person he talks to the most lately and this is largely due to social distancing.

When the drama star gets together with other people, he prefers to talk about things that are funny or that he has in common with other people with the intention of having a good time, so it is probably in his alone time that reflections on important matters come to fruition. your mind.

