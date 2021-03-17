Lee Min Ho captured on ‘Pachinko’ recordings in Canada

Towards the beginning of March we inform you that the renowned actor Lee Min Ho traveled to Vancouver, Canada with […]

Towards the beginning of March we inform you that the renowned actor Lee Min Ho traveled to Vancouver, Canada in order to film some scenes for his next series, ‘Pachinko’. However, as soon as he arrived in the country, the actor had to enter a preventive and mandatory quarantine for at least two weeks.

Now, he has finally come out of quarantine and Lee Min Ho has been seen on the set of ‘Pachinko’. Through Twitter, some Internet users have shared the first images of Lee Min Ho in Canada, who is elegant and charming as always while going from one place to another in the middle of his hectic work, but still he is still friendly as always .

Check out some images of Lee Min Ho in Vancouver, Canada below:

Aquí un vídeo donde se puede observar al Actor Lee Min-ho que viajo a Canadá para las grabaciones del Drama "Pachinko''#LeeMinHo

Funete de exteriores' pic.twitter.com/Sis8AbAhZM — My Love kdramas (@kdramas_ILove) March 17, 2021

With this production, Lee Min Ho will make his leap to Hollywood, demonstrating once again why his stage skills have made him one of the most prestigious actors in South Korea, being recognized worldwide.

‘ Pachinko ‘, is a novel that will be brought to the screen by Apple TV , it is the second novel by Lee Min Jin , an author born in Seoul but raised in the United States. In its more than 500 pages, we follow in the footsteps of a Korean family residing on the small island of Yeongdo, Busan, during the time of Japanese colonization. ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣

What do you think of the images of Lee Min Ho in Canada? Don’t you seem more handsome than ever?