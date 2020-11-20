Lee Min Ho and Jung Eun Chae reunite at Pachinko

According to South Korean media, actress Jung Eun Chae was recently cast as Lee Min Ho in the international Apple TV drama series Pachinko and began her preparations to enter the US market in earnest.

Before the news, the KeyEast agency that represents the talented actress officially announced her incorporation to the cast that will participate in the adaptation of the best-seller by Korean-American writer Min Jin Lee.

Pachinko will be the third project that Lee Min Ho and Jung Eun Chae have worked on together, the first being a commercial in 2010 and the last being the K-Drama The King: Eternal Monarch.

Jung Eun Chae will play Kyung Hee, Yoseob’s wife and Sun Ja’s sister-in-law, whom she will help when the latter arrives in Japan. Both characters will develop a friendship that will last for many years.

According to the narration of the original book, Hansu played by Lee Min Ho has a relationship with Sun Ja (Kim Min Ha), but abandons her after she becomes pregnant. It is there that the young woman marries another person, Isak, to give her son a surname and travels to Japan.

Pachinko has a cast of various nationalities, it will be broadcast with dialogues in three languages: Korean, English and Japanese. It is developed according to the journey of several generations of a family whose characters range from South Korea to Japan and their final migration to the United States. All the events take place between 1910 to 1989.



