Lee Min Ho a famous neighbor that many wish they knew

Actor Lee Min Ho is one of the most famous celebrities in Korean dramas, the singer is also a neighbor of another South Korean television celebrity, who will live next to the protagonist of ‘The King: Eternal Monarch’?

South Korean stars usually invest their money in real estate and are interested in acquiring real estate in luxurious neighborhoods of the capital or in cities further away from the hustle and bustle of life.

Lee Min Ho lives in the ‘Mark Hills’ building, an apartment complex that is known for being located in Heukseokdong, one of the most exclusive neighborhoods, with a panoramic view of the Han River.

The protagonist of the K-drama ‘The Heirs’ lives in one of the most expensive real estate in South Korea and that has a security service 24 hours a day, it is said that a house in the area can cost more of 2 million dollars.

LEE MIN HO AND ACTOR HYUN BIN ARE NEIGHBORS IN THE ‘MARK HILLS’ BUILDING

Some time ago, the TMI News media reported that Lee Min Ho and his colleague Hyun Bin lived in the same place, sharing a flat, since there are only two apartments per section in the building.

Hyun Bin is famous for his participation in series such as ‘Crash Landing On You’, ‘Memories Of The Alhambra’, ‘Hyde Jekyll, Me’, ‘Secret Garden’, ‘Summer Days’ and in films like ‘I Am Happy’, ‘Come Rain,’ Come Shine ‘and’ Bargaining ‘.

Other Korean entertainment stars like BIGBANG’s Daesung, Jessica, and Krystal Jung also live in ‘Mark Hills’, who have shared different photos of their apartment on their social media.

