Lee Jung Jae, Lee Jung Eun and Im Shiwan will Participate in The London East Asia Film Festival as Winners

Lee Jung Jae, Lee Jung Eun and Im Shiwan were invited to the 7th London East Asian Film Festival (LEAFF) as laureates!

The 7th LEAFF announced the winners in each category before the opening ceremony. Actor Lee Jung Jae was unanimously selected by the jury as the winner of the honorary LEAFF Award.

This is the result of Lee Jung-jae’s recognition as the first Asian actor to receive the award for Best Actor at the Emmy Awards, as well as his outstanding skills as a director and main actor of the film “The Hunt”, which will be released in the United States for the first time. The Kingdom as the opening film of this year’s film festival.

The winner in the nomination “Best Male role of LEAFF” goes to Lee Jung-eun. This is an award given to an actor with excellent acting abilities, regardless of gender. The jury chose Lee Jung-eun because of her deep acting abilities, which she demonstrated in “Dedication,” this year’s guest film.

In addition, the LEAFF Rising Star award was given to Im Sivan from the “Emergency Declaration”. Starting this year, this award will be renamed the Buldak Rising Star Award in collaboration with the popular Samyang Food Buldak Bokkeum Myeon (Spicy Chicken-flavored Ramen) to support Korean films and filmmakers seeking to reach Europe. It is expected that Im Sivan, who received many awards for the film “Extraordinary Declaration”, will expand the range of his activities at the London Asian Film Festival.

Lee Jung Jae, Lee Jung Eun and Im Shiwan will take part in the opening ceremony, which will take place on October 19 at 19:30. (local time) at the Odeon Theater in Leicester Square in London.

Congratulations to the winners!