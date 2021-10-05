Lee Joon Gi Returns To Dramas As Lead Of Again My Life

Fans of actor Lee Joon Gi will enjoy his talent on the screens with the new drama Again My Life. Lee Joon Gi Returning To K-Dramas? New reports indicated that the Ola Hallyu star is the male lead of the new SBS project Again My Life.

Following his successful performance in Flower of Evil and his cameo in Hotel del Luna, Lee Joon Gi returns to K-Dramas with a new SBS production that will show a new face for the Korean star.

Again My Life is the new Korean drama starring Lee Joon Gi and Kim Ji Eun , the producers found a visible chemistry between the two and became preferred to lead the production.

According to Xportsnews, Lee Joon Gi was selected as the lead actor for Again My Life, but this was left to speculation, the reports were later confirmed by the Namoo Actors agency, and fan excitement washed over social media.

WHEN IS THE PREMIERE OF LEE JOON GI AND KIM JI EUN’S DRAMA AGAIN MY LIFE?

With rumors, the agency Ji Eun Kim, HB Entertainment, said the star to star in My Life Again with the Actor of Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo , so the cast main story is ready.

But what will Again My Life be about? It is a drama based on a webtoon that was originally a novel by Lee Hae Nal, it will narrate the life of Kim Hee Woo, (Lee Joon Gi) a boy who after several attempts to pass the entrance exam for law school, enlists in the army and things don’t go the way he expects them.

Our protagonist passes the bar exam and is involved in an investigation to reveal the truth of the corrupt politician Jo Tae Seop, in the middle of his work, he is assassinated and receives a new opportunity to fulfill his goals.

The production of Again My Life assured that the premiere would be scheduled for April 2022, meanwhile, they will concentrate on the recordings and preparations for the project.