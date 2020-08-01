Lee Jae Wook and Go Ara “Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol” trailer

The trailer for the KBS2 drama Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol starring Lee Jae Wook and Go Ara has been unveiled.

Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol is a romantic musical comedy drama whose plot centers on an energetic and joyous pianist named Goo Ra Ra, brought to life by Go Ara, whose family is ruined and forced to go live in the field, and a freelance part-time worker who doesn’t care what others think called Sun Woo Joon, played by Lee Jae Wook. Goo Ra Ra and Sun Woo Joon meet at a private piano academy in a small town called La La Land.

The fun trailer begins with Sun Woo Joon sipping a glass of iced tea while patiently waiting at a table for someone. Then, some details are shown such as his sneakers and a woman who climbs some stairs while a piano melody plays.

The woman turns out to be none other than Goo Ra Ra, who approaches the table, taps on it as if it were a door and shyly asks: “Why did you wait for me?” As the romantic tension builds, Sun Woo Joon looks at her seriously and says, “For my money,” perplexing her.

The drama’s production team has said of the trailer, “The pleasant but quirky meeting of the two characters in the trailer is a first glimpse of the comic and romantic vibe the series will provide throughout its broadcast.”

In addition to Go Ara and Lee Jae Wook, they are also part of the cast of Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol Kim Joo Hun, Ye Ji Won, Shin Eun Soo, Lee Son Jae, Seo Yi Sook, Moon Hee Kyung, Moon Tae Yoo, Song Min Jae, Lee Sun Hee, and Park Sung Yeon.

Lee Jae Wook rose to fame following his role as Baek Kyung in the drama Extraordinary You. He has also worked in other dramas such as Memories of the Alhambra, Search: WWW, and When the Weather is Fine.

For his part, Go Ara has worked in various films and series such as Reply 1994, Hwarang, Black, Reply 1988 and Haechi.

Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol is directed by Kim Min Kyun and written by Oh Ji Young.

