Lee Ha Na catches Im Joo Hwan in a sticky situation in “Three Brave Brothers and Sisters”

An amazing twist awaits Lee Ha Na and Im Joo Hwan in “Three Brave Brothers and Sisters”!

KBS 2TV’s “Three Brave Brothers and Sisters” is a romantic drama starring Im Joo Hwan as Lee Sang Joon, a famous actor who is the eldest son in his family. When he gets into an unexpected accident during filming, he reunites with Kim Tae Joo (Lee Ha Na), his first love from elementary school, who is also the eldest of her siblings and grew up sacrificing everything for her family.

Spoilers

In the previous episode, Kim Tae Joo and Lee Sang Joon confirmed their romantic feelings for each other. However, while it seemed that their romantic relationship would develop in full swing, Kim Tae-joo suddenly stepped back and drew a line, crushing the hearts of Lee Sang-joon and the audience.

New photos of the upcoming broadcast show Kim Tae Joo and Lee Sang Joon looking shocked and excited.

Comfortably dressed, Kim Tae-joo is lounging at home when something mysterious attracts her attention. She approaches the mystery with a wary expression and finds none other than Lee Sang-joon hiding behind a clothes rack. Lee Sang-joon looks panicked and doesn’t know what to do now that he’s been caught.

Back in Kim Tae-joo’s living room, Lee Sang-joon is on his knees and begs Kim Tae-joo for forgiveness. What led to this situation and how will Lee Sang-joon explain himself?

According to the producers, Kim Tae Joo and Lee Sang Joon will face another misunderstanding when an unexpected character appears. Tune in to the broadcast to find out who this person is and whether the couple will be able to resolve the situation!

The producers added: “When Kim Tae Joo and Lee Sang Joon are connected, they will face many problems at the same time, as well as solve problems. Please watch the seventh episode, which will air tomorrow [October 15], looking forward to whether these two will be able to get out of the crisis.”

The next issue of “Three Brave Brothers and Sisters” will be aired on October 15 at 20:00. KST!