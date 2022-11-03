Lee Ha Na and Im Joo Hwan Have a Tense Conversation in The Strangest Situations in “Three Brave Brothers and Sisters”

The situation in the “Three Bold Siblings” is heating up!

“Three Bold Siblings” is a romantic drama starring Im Joo Hwan as Lee Sang Joon, a famous actor who is the eldest son in his family. When he gets into an unexpected accident during filming, he reunites with Kim Tae Joo (Lee Ha Na), his first love from elementary school, who is also the eldest of her siblings and grew up sacrificing everything for her family.

Spoilers

In the last broadcast, Kim Tae-joo and Lee Sang-joon officially started dating, warming the hearts of viewers with their sweet relationship. At the end of the episode, they met to attend a meeting between Lee Sang Min (Moon Ye Won) and her fiance’s families.

In the newly released photos, Kim Tae-joo comes out of the bathroom, soaked to the skin, with an excited expression on her face, making viewers wonder what exactly happened there. Meanwhile, Lee Sang-joon looks at her with a mixture of anger and concern, gripping her hand tightly while they have a rather tense conversation.

The production team commented: “Please look forward to seeing what happened to Tae Joo and Sang Joon, who plucked up the courage to attend Sang Min’s meeting together, and whether they will be able to finish the meeting well.”

Find out what happened in the next issue, which will air on November 5 at 20:00. KST!