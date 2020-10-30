Lee Dong Wook, a gift for Run On’s Im Si Wan

Actor Im Si Wan, who recently went through some setbacks after the filming of the K-drama starring Run On had to be rescheduled a couple of times due to the Covid-19 pandemic, received a pleasant surprise from the actor Lee Dong Wook.

Im Si Wan has gone through difficult times during his participation in Run On when the preventive test for Covid-19 was done more than once and saved the corresponding quarantine, so the demonstration of support from the protagonist of Tale of the Nine Tailed, Lee Dong Wook arrived at a good time.

On October 29, the young star updated her Instagram account with photos of a coffee truck sent by Lee Dong Wook to the set of Run On. The vehicle had a lovely message written on it: “As expected, you are the perfect creation I have made. For Lee Dong Wook, Im Si Wan is heaven.”

The message from the snack truck refers to the Korean title of the drama they starred in together in 2019 called Strangers From Hell, which in its original language is known as “Strangers are Hell.”

Both interpreters maintain a solid friendship that was demonstrated with this gesture of support from Lee Dong Wook who is in one of the best moments of his career with Tale of the Nine Tailed in the role of Lee Yeon, the fox with the nine tails. a mythological being from Korean culture known as gumiho.

For his part, Im Si Wan stars alongside Shin Se Kyung in the K-Drama Run On, about the romance and sport that revolves around the lives of two characters named Ki Sun Gyeom and Oh Mi Joo and which will premiere on 16 December.



