Reconciled. Almost seven years after Monique—Monique’s full name is Angela Hicks—claimed that her Precious director Lee Daniels “crossed her out” of the film industry, the couple are on much better terms.

“[It took me] a long time to realize [it, but] I’m really sorry that I hurt you,” Daniels, 62, told the 54—year-old comedian on her “Monique and Friends: April.” April Fool’s Day with the Queen of Comedy” on Friday, April 1, according to footage on Twitter. “That’s it, she was my best friend—my best friend. You all think Precious was just… It was God who worked through both of us.”

“And we’ll fucking do it again,” he continued, before the couple hugged. “I love you. I love you.”

The Grammy nominee introduced Daniels as a special guest during her comedy show in Staten Island, New York.

“THE TITLE IS NOT NEEDED. I LOVE US 4REAL ❤️ ,” Mo wrote’Nick took to Instagram on Friday, sharing a snap of the couple from the show.

Mo’nik previously starred in the 2009 film Treasure, directed and produced by Daniels, as the mother of the main character. This role earned her an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in the same year. However, her victory became the subject of controversy after Daniels allegedly criticized her for refusing to campaign for her.

“First of all, I would like to thank the Academy for showing that it can be about a performance, and not about politics,” Mo said.’Nick in his acceptance speech, apparently overshadowing Director Butler.

Later, the Maryland native claimed that these actions contributed to the fact that the industry “blacklisted” her on behalf of Daniels.

“How did Oscar change my life? It gave me a new reality,” Monique told The Hollywood Reporter in February 2015. “And it made me realize that the reward won’t change my life—that I have to control to change my life.”

She continued: “I thought that if you won an award, then it’s the grand prize — and therefore you should be treated as if you had won the grand prize. [But] Lee Daniels called me probably six or seven months ago. And he said to me, “Mo’nik, you’ve been blacklisted.” And I said, “Have I been blacklisted? Why was I blacklisted?” And he said: “Because you didn’t play the game.” And I said, “Well, what kind of game is this?” And he didn’t answer me.”

Daniels, for his part, for many years continued to declare his innocence in this matter, noting that he always called the Parker graduates a friend.

“It breaks my heart that she feels that we have blacklisted her. No one blacklisted her. Mo’nik blacklisted her,” the Paperboy director told TMZ in July 2018.