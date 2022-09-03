Lee Corso chose a headdress for the game at Ohio State and Notre Dame

Longtime ESPN analyst Lee Corso has chosen his first iconic headpiece of the 2022 college football season.

Returning to College GameDay’s first choice of headgear in 1996, Corso donned the Brutus Buckeye—much to the delight of the packed crowd on game day outside The Shoe.

Despite his Catholic roots, Corso chose No. 2 Ohio State over No. 5 Notre Dame in today’s highly anticipated matchup in Columbus.

It was not an easy decision for an 87-year-old analyst. In fact, he almost didn’t choose at all.

“It’s hard for me to choose this game because I have Brutus in Ohio, you know, but I’m Catholic. I can’t object to Notre Dame,” Corso said. “…I’m not going to choose Catholics, and I can’t choose against Brutus, so I’m losing.”,

This top-five matchup between two of the most legendary programs in the history of college football will begin at 19:30 Eastern time. ET at Ohio Stadium.