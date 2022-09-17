Lee Corso Calls for 4 Significant Upsets Today

On Saturday morning, ESPN College GameDay kicked off in Boone, North Carolina, where Appalachian State is located.

However, before the show aired, Kirk Herbstreit continued his pre-show interviews with Lee Corso. During a short conversation, Herbie asked Corso if he had any worries for today.

“Miami, California, Kansas and BYU,” a veteran Herbstreit analyst said with a smile.

California is up against a Notre Dame team aiming for its first win of the season. Meanwhile, Kansas travels to Houston to fight the Cougars.

BYU, ranked 12th in the nation, enters an uphill fight this afternoon as the Cougars travel to take on Oregon. For the last time of the day aboard the Corso, the Miami Hurricanes head to College Station to face Texas A&M.

Will his grievances come true?