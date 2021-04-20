Lech Walesa Former President Of Poland Looking For A Job

Lech Walesa Looking For A Job. Lech Walesa, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1983 as the former President of Poland and leader of the Solidarity Union, the first independent workers’ organization, surprised everyone.

The former president, Lech Walesa, announced that he was looking for a job in an advertisement he gave on a special site for job seekers over the age of 50. Speaking of him as “experienced leader, wonderful speaker, Nobel Peace Prize winner, President of Poland from 1990-1995” in his advertisement, the president shared that he can give leadership training in companies and attend incentive meetings.

Walesa wants thousands of dollars for an hour’s call

Lech Walesa also states in his advertisement that he can come together with guests at family gatherings to take pictures and sign them.

“I met with Heads of State, Kings and Pope. I would be happy to pass on my knowledge and experience of Polish firms and participate in promotions of Polish firms around the world to build the real value of the Polish economy ”, the former President asks for a minimum of $ 5,000 for a 1-2 hour meeting. Lech Walesa also states that he can negotiate.

In his statements to the Polish media, Lech Walesa stated that the cancellation of the meetings in various countries where he will be attending as a speaker caused financial difficulties due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Stating that his pension is 6 thousand zloty, Lech Walesa stated that his wife spends 7 thousand zloty per month. The former President, who has a total of 7 children and many grandchildren, states that he has a large family and has to support them.