LeBron’s youngest son, Bryce, received a scholarship for the first time

Most of the talk about LeBron James’ sons before school was centered around Bronnie, but the youngest member of James’ gang is coming soon.

On Monday, Bryce James took to Instagram to share that he had received his first Division One scholarship offer.

Announcement in history: “I am happy to receive my first d1 offer from Duquesne #godukes.”

Recently, Bryce has attracted attention with his rapid growth and increased athleticism. Always an experienced shooter for his age, James quickly became one of the most intriguing players of the class of 2025.

Drew Joyce III of Duquesne, who was recently appointed as the Dukes’ head coach, was also LeBron’s former teammate at St. Vincent-St. Mary was in Ohio from 1999 to 2001.

“I’m so proud of the journey and the growth that my brother continues to rise to in his coaching career,” LeBron said after hiring Joyce. “His knowledge of the game and work ethic will immediately affect the Duquesne program!”

Bryce has yet to become a promising player, unlike his older brother Bronnie, who is currently a four-star defender.