LeBron James reacts to Broni’s visit to Ohio State

Last weekend, Ronnie James made an official visit to the state of Ohio, and his father seems to fully support him.

On Tuesday, LeBron shared a photo of Bronnie on his Instagram in a Buckeyes uniform with the caption “Oh-H,” before adding that his son hasn’t committed yet.

Ohio State fans should love the four-star quarterback in this No. 3 red jersey. As reported by On3.com Bronnie received an offer from the school shortly after her visit.

There has been no public indication that Bronnie is leaning towards OSU, but there is no doubt about his father’s love for the Buckeyes.

It is known that LeBron would have entered Ohio State University if he had chosen the college path.