LeBron James keeps his promise to Kobe Bryant

On Sunday night, the Los Angeles Lakers gave chair in the sixth game of the Finals and defeated the Miami Heat with a score of 106-96 to get their historic 17th NBA title, thus tying the Boston Celtics as the franchises with more titles

Thanks to his good performances, LeBron James was named MVP of the finals and not only that, but he was also able to fulfill the promise he made to the legendary Kobe Bryant hours after his passing last January.

Upon learning of the death of the Lakers legend, LeBron uploaded a photograph with Kobe to his social networks accompanied by an emotional message where he promised to continue his legacy, something he achieved on Sunday night when he was crowned champion with the Lakers.

“I’m not ready, but here I go. Man I’m sitting here trying to write something for this post, but every time I try, I start crying again thinking of you, niece Gigi, and the friendship / bond / sisterhood we had. I literally heard your voice on Sunday morning before I left Philadelphia to return to Los Angeles. I didn’t think for a moment in a million years that that would be the last conversation we would have. WTF! I am heartbroken and devastated my brother !! Man I love you big brother. My heart goes out to Vanessa and the children. I promise I will continue your legacy! You mean a lot to all of us, especially to the Laker Nation and it’s my responsibility to put this shit on my back and keep it up !! Please give me the strength of heaven and take care of me! I have us here! There’s so much more I want to say, but I can’t now because I can’t get over it. Until we meet again, my brother, ”James wrote.



