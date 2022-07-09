LeBron James Has an Important Message for Bronnie’s Critics – The Spun: What’s Trending in the World of Sports Today

LeBron James is preparing to pass the baton to his eldest son LeBron James Jr.

On Friday, the great NBA superstar of all time posted a vivid video showcasing some of Bronnie’s basketball talents.

“The young [king] is coming for his own! I don’t want to give anything, everything is EARNED!! Keep working, baby! #JamesGang,” James wrote in the Instagram caption.

Bronnie, a student at Sierra Canyon High School in Los Angeles, is the No. 7 offensive guard in the country, according to 247Sports. As a four-star recruit with an elite basketball pedigree, he is interested in college through some of the best programs in the country.

While Bronnie certainly has a lot of things interesting for him, he’s nowhere near as hyped as LeBron coming out of high school in St. Vincent St. Mary.

At the same time, the Lakers superstar has repeatedly stated his desire to match his son in the NBA.

Perhaps Bronnie will be able to increase her stocks thanks to an outstanding senior year in the upcoming season.