LeBron James Has A Message For Manti Te and After A Netflix Documentary About His Catfishing Scandal

Ten years ago, Manti Te’o made headlines as a national prankster and disgraced sports figure after it became known that his girlfriend—who allegedly died on the same day as his grandmother and to whose memory he dedicated his senior year of Notre Dame football — never existed. Over the past couple of weeks, the story of the former NFL linebacker has been in the news again, but this time for a completely different reason. Netflix delved into the story in its documentary “Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist,” and it was received massively, even prompting a few kind words from NBA star LeBron James.

The untold: “The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist” resonated with many people and gave a new context to what the Notre Dame student-athlete went through in 2012 and 2013. Manti Teo spoke about the overwhelming response he received, thanking everyone for sharing their stories and sending love to him and his family. It seems even King James took the time to watch the document, which remains one of Netflix’s best films since its premiere on August 16, because on August 27, LeBron James tweeted:

Manti Te’o 🫡 you are a good brother!! 🙏🏾✊🏾👑August 27, 2022

The documentary series Untold, consisting of two parts, attracted a lot of attention from fans, as well as many representatives of the sports world who remember reading and talking about the Manti Te’o draw 10 years ago. In early 2013, when Deadspin published this story, LeBron James was on his way to his second consecutive NBA championship with the Miami Heat. However, there was no way he could avoid this story, since “fake girl” went beyond not only football; it reached an audience far beyond sports. Along with James’ uplifting message, the 18-time NBA All-Star Game participant included emoticons in the form of a salute, prayer hands, raised fist and a crown.

The demonstration of support for Manti Te’o — from LeBron James and the public at large — is of great importance, given the amount of criticism he received after the scandal was exposed. The midfielder was the victim of a coma-catching scam in which he thought he was in a long-distance relationship with a woman named Lennay Kekua while in college. Lennay was not a real person, but rather a person invented by Ronaya Tuiasosopo.

At that time, little was known about catfish fishing; a few years earlier, in 2010, a documentary film by Nev Shulman “Catfish” was released. According to the general opinion, no one can be deceived and start a long-term relationship with a fake person. For this reason, many people thought that Manti Te’o must have been involved in a scam, going through the tragic story of his girlfriend’s death to become a Heisman Trophy finalist and a virtually guaranteed first-round pick in the NFL draft. . Instead, Theo was named one of America’s most disliked athletes, and then lost millions of dollars when he got into the second round of the draft.

Is unknown: "The Friend Who Didn't Exist"—and people like LeBron James spreading the word—help shed light on what really happened, and hopefully bring healing to Manti Te'o.