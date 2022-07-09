LeBron James and Russell Westbrook don’t Interact at Friday’s Game: The NBA World Reacts – The Spun: What’s Trending in the Sports World Today

With all the trade rumors swirling around Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook, fans are keeping a close eye on anything that might point to a blockbuster.

On Friday night, fans had something that could ignite the fire of trade rumors.

Westbrook and his superstar teammate LeBron James sat at opposite ends of the court during a Summer League game on Friday night.

Take a look at the clip here:

The NBA world reacted to this video on Twitter.

“I think it’s already done,” one fan wrote.

“Bron has been trying to sell it since December, why would he be around it,” another added.

“You’re all making something out of nothing. Get a fucking life,” said another.

Westbrook joined the Los Angeles organization last season. Initially, it was assumed that he would become the third member of the “Big Three” of the Lakers, but in the end he showed one of the worst seasons in his NBA career.

New Lakers head coach Darwin Ham has announced his plans for Westbrook in the Lakers’ system next season, but the possibility of a major trade is still being discussed. Kyrie Irving is being actively discussed as a possible replacement for Westbrook at the point guard position.

Do you think Westbrook will be in the Lakers organization at the start of the 2022/23 season?