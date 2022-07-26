Leave It Alone Beaver’s Jerry Mathers Shares a heartfelt tribute after co-star and “friend for Life” Tony Doe died at the age of 77

It often seems that little time passes when we do not lose our favorite star of the big or small screen, and today many fans mourn the loss of the classic actor of the TV show, Leave it to Tony Doe from Beaver (he played the staunch older brother Wally), who died at the age of 77. Now his co-star and “friend for life” Jerry Mathers has shared a heartfelt tribute to Doe after his passing.

What did Jerry Mathers say about his partner in the film “Leave it to Beaver” Tony Doe?

It’s probably possible to go through such a formative experience as growing up on the set of an extremely popular TV show as the star of this series, and not become good friends with any of your colleagues in the film, but this does not apply to Jerry. Mathers and Tony Doe, who played Beaver and Wally Cleaver, respectively, in the popular TV series. Mathers paid tribute to Facebook, where he said:

It is with the greatest sadness that I learned this morning about the passing of my co-star and longtime friend Tony Doe. He was my brother not only on television, but also in life. Tony leaves an empty place in my heart that won’t be filled. He was always the kindest, most generous, gentle, loving, sincere and humble person, and it was an honor and privilege for me to be able to share memories with him for 65 years. Tony was so grateful for all the love and support from our fans around the world. My wife Teresa and I extend our deepest condolences to his wife Lauren, his family and all those who knew and loved him. Today the world has lost a star, but the sky has acquired another one.

