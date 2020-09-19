Learn tips for safe driving in the rain

D

Driving in the rain is very risky, therefore much more attention must be paid when driving in these conditions.

Rain is a climatic condition that, although it brings benefits for the environment, specifically in cities, causes havoc such as: floods, mudslides and in us, stress and even fear of being stranded in the middle of a road chaos.

So here we have put together some tips that can be of great help when driving in the rain.

While driving do not forget

It decreases the velocity

Use the security belt

Handled with caution

Avoid using the cell phone

Keep your distance

Apply these precautions when driving in the rain

Speed ​​down. under these conditions it is advisable to go a little slower so that at the time of an unexpected reaction you can be prudent and safe.

Visibility: Driving with your lights on is recommended to improve visibility and help other vehicles see you.

Braking: Braking varies and with the rain and you can lose your grip on the asphalt, periodically adjust the vehicle’s brakes and the emergency brake.

Safety distance: When driving in the rain you must keep more distance, the braking response is very different and you must be alert for any strange reaction from the car.

We must not forget that the floor and the way the car reacts are not the same when it is raining.



