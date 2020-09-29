Learn the meaning behind Harry Styles tattoos

Harry Styles tattoos have some very personal meanings that you may not have known about. The Briton rose to fame after debuting with One Direction, a pop group that allowed him and his teammates to fulfill their dreams as singers. Since then, he decided to mark his body with ink and get some tattoos over the years to symbolize some aspects of his life.

Tattoos are not only permanent ink drawings on our skin, they also represent important things through metaphors or elements that are significant in people’s lives. Harry Styles has one of his arms full of them, also on his abdomen, chest, right arm and his legs.

The Briton has done countless tattoos, but few have a very personal meaning for him, beyond the theories of fans or simple drawings like the logo of his favorite American football team, Harry Styles decided to capture important things and moments for he. Discover the meaning behind some of the “Fine Line” singer’s tattoos.

Butterfly

It is one of the fan favorites, they have it in the upper part of their abdomen, it represents a process of personal transformation.

Pingu

He shares it with Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles have the word tattooed, while the singer has the drawing of the character who was famous in the 90s. They both got it tattooed for a personal meaning between them, since apparently they had a fight years ago.

Anchor

Harry continues with his fanaticism for marine metaphors, the anchor is a main element in ships, he also covered his old phrase “I can’t change”, it is one of the most visual, since it is on his left wrist.

Ship

It is one of the largest that he has, it is below his left shoulder and represents the return home, because being famous he travels a lot and is always far from home.

Swallows

Another of the fan favorites, he has them on his chest and under his clavicles, they represent travel, because being famous he has tours, although it can also be the paths we travel throughout life.

17 BLACK

He has it on his left shoulder, near the clavicle. Apparently, Harry made a bad decision and ended up losing some money when he traveled to Australia, according to the tattoo artist and author of the same, Kevin Paul, the singer bet and got the 17 Black.



